LaVerne F. Kreienbrink, 86
LaVerne F. (nee Bronk) Kreienbrink was born to eternal life on August 12, 2022, at the age of 86 in Cedarburg. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church (1375 Covered Bridge Road), Cedarburg. Entombment will take place following the service at Resurrection Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, at the church, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Research Association are appreciated.
A special thank-you to the caring staff at the Hamilton House in Cedarburg, as well as Horizon Home & Hospice, for all of their care and compassion.
LaVerne was born on April 10, 1936, in Milwaukee. She graduated from Pulaski High School, class of 1954. LaVerne married the love of her life, Bernie.
LaVerne was deeply religious and lived her faith in service and involvement. LaVerne was a pillar of her Catholic parish where she volunteered her time. She was President of the Women’s Guild, Eucharistic Minister, sang on the church choir. She was a leader for both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts and promoted youth fundraising and volunteering. She loved giving back to her community and making and providing meals to those in need; also she was involved with the many volunteer activities with the Cedarburg Women’s Club.
LaVerne was a hardworking mother and grandmother. She worked her early years of her career at Wisconsin Bell and worked and retired from Kohl’s food store in Thiensville. She treasured her time with her grandchildren that she loved, cared for, and enjoyed planning and participating in their fun activities.
LaVerne loved to travel, and she loved to fish - many times outfishing Bernie in catching the “big fish” of the trip. She especially enjoyed the fishing in Canada, Lake Erie, and the Kenai Peninsula in Alaska.
LaVerne is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Bernhard “Bernie” Kreienbrink. She was the loving mother of Donald (Kathy Kuta) Kreienbrink, Randal (James) Brink, Kerry (Bill) Reynolds, and Kristi (Steve) Reidy; adored grandmother of Heather, Eric, Kristin, Kimberly, Alex, Rachael, Rebecca, William, and Nicole. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Jeanette Labant.
