LaVerne Seubert Alston, 98
LaVerne Seubert Alston was taken by the good Lord on February 23, 2022 at her home in Naples, FL. She was born on December 20, 1923 in Allenton to Joseph Seubert and Afra Kraus Seubert. At the age of 10, she moved to Cedarburg. She graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1941 as salutatorian. In 1943 she married John Alston, and they were married until John’s death in 2007. LaVerne is survived by 5 children, John, Marc, Lee, Bruce and Mary, and her step-sister Julie. She had 7 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. For the past 6 years, Yvette Larcher and Barbara Sinclair provided LaVerne with loving care. The family is extremely grateful to them.
In 1946 after World War II, John and LaVerne began Central Dry Goods in downtown Cedarburg, in a building that housed a tavern and rooming house owned by John’s mother. This became Alston’s of Cedarburg, which later expanded onto adjacent property. John and LaVerne operated Alston’s until 1992, with LaVerne managing the Ladies Department for many years. All of the children worked there in their younger years. That building now houses the Cedarburg Cultural Center.
LaVerne and John moved part time to Naples, FL, in 1995, and Laverne moved to Countryside in Naples in 2007 after John’s death. She was very active her entire life, and enjoyed travel and bridge. She was an avid golfer and member of West Bend Country Club, and Countryside Golf Club. LaVerne was a devout Catholic, and very generous and supportive of her kids and grandkids. Her chocolate chip pies were loved by all, and continue to be made generations later.
LaVerne’s body was donated to the University of Miami. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Avow Hospice of Naples.