Lee D. Bardwell, 91
Lee D. Bardwell passed away on Saturday July 9, 2022 at the age of 91. He was a longtime resident of Cedarburg.
Lee was born to Ray and Helen (nee Frailing) Bardwell in Bagley, MI, on June 24, 1931. He attended Stephenson High School class of 1949. He was united in marriage to Suzanne Spitzer on July 9, 1955 in Birch Creek, MI. Lee was a proud U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and member of the Peter Wollner American Legion Post #288.
He is survived by his children, Gay (Michael) Schonfelder, Scott (Linda) Bardwell and Reed Bardwell; grandchildren, Joshua (Erica) Bardwell, Aaron (Loanda) Bardwell, Matthew (Cassie) Bardwell, Nathan (friend Danielle) Bardwell and Lindsey Bardwell; great-grandchildren, William Bardwell, Jacklyn Bardwell and Hayden Bardwell; and sister-in-law Stacey (Irv) Mikus. Lee was preceded in death by his wife, parents, siblings Glen Bardwell and Grace Ritter, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service 1:00 p.m. on Monday July 18, 2022 at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. and at a reception following the service. At the conclusion of the reception a graveside service with military honors will take place at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery in Mequon.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com. The Eernisse Funeral Home, Michael Schramka, associate, is assisting the family.