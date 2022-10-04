Lenore A. Stern, 93
Mrs. Lenore Stern passed away at her home in the Town of Cedarburg Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was 93 years old.
Lenore was born on the family farm in the Town of Cedarburg on January 10, 1929, daughter of Erwin and Magdaline “Lena” (nee Armbruster) Frank.
On September 13, 1958, Lenore was united in marriage with Norbert Stern at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Cedarburg. The couple were blessed with six children. Lenore took great pride in raising her family and taking good care of them. Norbert preceded Lenore in death in 2014.
Mrs. Stern was a faithful member of St. Francis Borgia Church and was a devout Catholic. She enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens and observing nature. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed making special family recipes and sharing Christmas cookies. Lenore was a sports fan and always loved watching the Packers, college football and basketball or Brewers play. She had a fantastic memory and knew every single extended family member’s birthday and special-occasion dates, and was frequently called by family to help recount family history.
Those left to cherish her memory include her six children: Laurie (Dr. Howard) Bailey of Verona, WI, Judy (Fred) Munger of Yuma, AZ, Gary (Nancy) Stern of Chicago, IL, Carolyn (Jim) Suehring of New Castle, CO, Robert (Rene) Stern of Austin, TX and Mary (Ken) Stern-Wick of Brookfield, WI. She is further survived by 10 grandchildren: Stefanie Munger, Jennifer Munger, Sarah (David) Moss, Maia Bailey, Evan Bailey, Peter Stern, Jaidyn Munger, Jeremy Suehring, Willow Stern and Conrad Stern, great-granddaughter Lenore Moss, one soon-to-be-expected great-grandchild, brother Edward (the late Dean) Frank, sister-in-law Delores (the late Charles) Frank, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Lenore is preceded in death by her husband Norbert, her parents Erwin and Lena, brothers Charles and Erwin (the late Jackie) Frank, and sisters- in-law Marian (the late Al) Stadler and Jean (the late Roy) Shomperlen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, October 10th at St. Francis Borgia -North, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. Father Matthew Ferch will preside. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery later that day. The family will receive visitors at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, on Sunday, October 9th from 2:30-5PM, and at the church on Monday, October 10th, from 11AM until Mass begins at 11:30AM.
If desired, memorials are suggested to St. Francis Borgia Church, Feeding America, or EWTN Global Catholic Network in Lenore’s name.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.