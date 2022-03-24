Leonard R. Pietrowiak, 88
Leonard passed away on March 17 at the age of 88. He was the beloved husband of Mary; proud father of Michael (Nancy) Pietrowiak, Christine (Charles) Dicka, Caryn (Jon) Evenson, Susan (Brian) Doyle, Kenneth (Jeannie) Pietrowiak, and Mark (Lisa) Pietrowiak; proud grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Angeline, and his brother Joseph Pietrowiak Jr.
Len was born in Milwaukee in 1933. He went to Pulaski High School and was involved in many sports. He played golf, basketball, football and baseball. In addition, he held down a part-time position at the Schlitz Brewery.
During his college years at UW-Whitewater, while earning his Bachelor of Education degree, Len played football, bartended, and pledged Phi Chi Epsilon. Whitewater is also where he met his wife, Mary. After starting his first teaching job in Colby, he proposed and Mary moved up to Colby with him after her graduation.
After moving his family down to the Milwaukee area, his first two children (Mike and Chris) were born. They lived there for a few years, before Len took a job up in Marinette. He obtained his Master’s Degree in Education after three summers at the University of Colorado-Greeley. His next two daughters (Caryn and Sue) and sons (Ken and Mark) were born in the Marinette area.
The family moved to Grafton in 1967. There, Len taught for a few years, along with being a guidance counselor, before becoming principal of Grafton High School for nineteen years. He obtained a Master’s in Administration before retiring in 1990. Len enjoyed traveling, golfing, reading, playing cards and spending time with his family. He loved his family, and especially enjoyed his thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He passed away at the age of 88 and is now in the arms of the Lord.
Visitation will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Washington Street in Grafton on Friday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed immediately by Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
