Leota Schnitker ‘Leigh’ Benson, 78
Leota Schnitker “Leigh” Benson of San Marcos, Texas (formerly of Mequon) passed away on March 6, 2022 at the age of 78 years. The family will be having a memorial service on Sunday June 25, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 303 Green Bay oad, Thiensville, with a dinner to follow. The family will greet visitors for an hour preceding the service for anyone who would like to stop by. Link to full obituary - https://www.gmtoday.com/news_graphic/obituaries/leota-schnitker-leigh-benson-78/article_7434495a-a011-11ec-a644-470f16742600.html.