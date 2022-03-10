Leota Schnitker ‘Leigh’ Benson, 78
Leota Schnitker “Leigh” Benson of San Marcos, Texas, passed away on March 6, 2022, at the age of 78 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 48 years, Rollin “Red” Benson. She was the devoted mother of Dayn (Heidi), Andy (Courtney), and Thor (Bethany); proud and loving grandmother of Everest, Eden, Anna, Harry, Isaac, Trevor and Faith. She was dear sister of Marcy (Rollo) and sister-in-law of the late Edgar Jr. (Martha) and the late Dr. Wally (Sue). She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and numerous friends. Leigh spent 76 years in Wisconsin and her final 2 years in San Marcos, Texas. Leigh was raised in Fort Atkinson and attended Dana College in Blair, NE. She loved teaching mahjong, playing bridge, hosting annual lutefisk and lefse Christmas dinners and playing in couples golf leagues.
Leigh dedicated a lifetime to volunteering for multiple organizations around southeastern Wisconsin, including the Toymakers Auxiliary at Children’s Hospital and her beloved Grace Lutheran Church.
The family will be having two memorial services. The first service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Kissing Tree Independence Hall, 201 Kissing Tree Lane, San Marcos, TX, with a reception to follow. The second memorial service will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, 303 Green Bay Ave., Thiensville, with a dinner to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated and may be given to Grace Lutheran Church or Children’s Wisconsin Foundation (MS3050, P.O. Box 1997, Milwaukee, WI 53201 or www.chw.org/tribute).