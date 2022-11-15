LeRoy E. Mueller Sr., 89 years
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1616 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092, for LeRoy E. Mueller Sr., who passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the age of 89 years. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with a graveside military program. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 11:30 until 12:15 p.m. Please, in lieu of flowers, submit memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church, Mequon, at above address. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
LeRoy was born May 24, 1933, the son and only child of the late Edwin and Elsie Mueller. He married his soulmate, Gladys (Laun), May 23, 1953, at St John's Lutheran Church in Mequon. LeRoy was devoted and committed to his family and in the earlier years he enjoyed camping and loved Crooked Lake, Hoefts Resort to be exact near New Prospect. He enjoyed it so much he bought a 32' mobile home to keep on a permanent site and particularly enjoyed having Donnie Gierach Sr. and his kids come and stay. He enjoyed camping in FL in August in early years and visiting Las Vegas in his later years.
He graduated Cedarburg High married Glady from Shorewood High, enlisted in the U.S. Marines out of high school and served in Korea. Later he joined the American Legion, eventually making the post in Grafton his and earning the honor of lifetime membership. He enjoyed remodeling and maintenance of the legion building and working on the buildings at legion camp. He didn't have many hobbies but did enjoy sheepshead, jartz, horseshoes, bowling, polkas and having a few beers. A favorite past time of his was working with LeRoy Jr. on houses and carpentry projects. He loved working in his yard and on the house, keeping it 'perfect' along with hating maintaining the pool; although he enjoyed and embraced seeing people utilizing the pool, hosting many parties. As he aged he continued to enjoy his yard and embraced Gierachs Service Center and Towing as a second home. After Don Sr. passed, Don Jr. took LeRoy under his wing and welcomed him with open arms and the garage was still his second home. LeRoy's best friends were the two Dons and Butch - thank you guys so much.
We want to give heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Silverado for their compassion, kindness and loving care they provided LeRoy, along with thanks to Cornerstone and Horizon Hospice.
LeRoy is the father of the late LeRoy Jr. (Nancy) Mueller of Mequon, Gary (Monica) Mueller of Shawano, and Lori (Robert) Talaska of Brookfield; proud grandfather of Lee Mueller of Clintonville, Dana (Alfonso) Cuenca of Shawano, Christian (Kara) Mueller of Janesville, Caitlin (Cristian) Hillis, of Joliet, IL, and Patrick (Becky) Talaska of Waukesha, Michael Talaska of Shorewood, and Brandon Talaska of Boonton, NJ; great-grandfather of Gabriel, Keagan, Caleb Mueller, (Lee) Azalia, Canela, Romeo, Myla Cuenca, (Dana) Oliver, Londyn and Leo Mueller. (Christian). He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.