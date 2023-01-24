Leslie A. Elger, 81
Leslie Ann (Smith) Elger of Grafton died peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon. She was a previous resident of Cedarburg and Whitefish Bay.
Leslie was a lifelong advocate for animals, being known to many in this area as a dedicated pet sitter for dogs, cats, horses, and other animals. She also volunteered at several local humane societies.
Leslie is survived by her three daughters: Andrea Huels of Atlanta, GA, Maria (John) Grade of Seattle, WA, and Nicole (Stuart) Maclean of Seattle, WA; and grandchildren: Jillian, Alexandra, Reid and Gage Huels and Duncan Maclean; and her sister, Marcia (Vince) Cherry, of Scottsdale, AZ. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Kitty Pearl, who was thankfully adopted by a local family.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and to send online condolences to Leslie’s family.