Lester L. Steffen, 89
Lester L. Steffen, age 89 of Cedarburg passed away at Hamilton House in Cedarburg on October 23, 2022. He was born June 3, 1933 in the Town of Jackson, son of the late Henry and Alma (nee Schulz) Steffen. He was a 1951 graduate of Cedarburg High School and worked as a pattern maker for Mercury Marine in Cedarburg from 1951 – 1970.
Lester served in the Army National Guard for seven years. He then operated his own pattern making/tool and die business from home until retiring.
On December 3, 1955, he married Arliss Eernisse at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton. Lester enjoyed midget auto racing, stock car racing, NASCAR, and followed the Badger racing circuit. He was past president of Badger Midget Association. Lester had a love for dogs and enjoyed helping Arliss with her dog sitting business Lester is survived by his wife Arliss, nieces, and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two brothers Raymond and Harold.
Graveside funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Jackson. Please see funeral home website for date and time. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. John Lutheran Church or Ozaukee Humane Society appreciated.
