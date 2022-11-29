Lewis 'Lew' Peter Hanson, 90
Lewis Peter Hanson, Cedarburg, departed this life on November 23, 2022 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Lorraine Hanson (nee Bakken) and the late LaVonne Hanson (nee Dehler). He was a devoted father to his children John (Bobbi), Julie Kelley, and Jim (Nazli). Stepfather to Debbie (Saul) McQuaid, and Mike (Lisa) McQuaid. Proud Grandfather of Gwendolyn and Faye Kelley. Preceded in death by daughter Jennifer, and sisters Barbara Brown and Carol Karns. Lew is further survived by a loving extended family and many lifelong friends. Lew was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the American Legion, Peter Wollner Post #288. Lew graduated from Baraboo high school and then earned his MBA from UW-Madison. For many years Lew provided workers’ compensation insurance to construction firms.
He cherished his relationships with family, relatives, and friends. Lew was a social man who enjoyed get togethers and going to Badger football games. He also enjoyed biking, fishing and reading. Through his hard work and generosity, Lew took his family on countless vacations to fun and exotic places. His genuine interest in others and his smile will not be forgotten. Lew will be greatly missed by the many lives that he touched. Lew’s life will be celebrated on December 2 at Community United Methodist Church in Cedarburg. Visitation will be from 12pm - 2:45pm, with a memorial service at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial donations be made in Lew’s name to the Dementia Society of America. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.