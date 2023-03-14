Linda Jane Fritz Schafer, 83
Linda Jane Fritz Schafer passed away peacefully at Lasata care facility in Cedarburg, Wisconsin on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023. She was born on April 5th,1939 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her parents, Marion Fritz and Jane Manzer Fritz preceded her in death. Linda grew up in Whitefish Bay Wisconsin with her two sisters, Barbara Fritz Feldt and Kathy Fritz McBride. She graduated from Whitefish Bay High School in1957 and later attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. On August 5th, 1961 she married Warner Ervin Schafer and proceeded to have a daughter, Elizabeth, and a son, Steven. She enjoyed her time camping, baking, sewing, and going up north with her family. Linda spent time as a preschool Montessori teacher, a church secretary at United Methodist Church in Cedarburg, and a School office secretary at Wilson Elementary in Mequon, Wisconsin before her retirement. During her spare time she volunteered her services to her church and to Thunderbolts Drum and Bugle Corps.
Linda is survived by her husband, Warner, daughter Elizabeth Zuraw (Joseph), granddaughter Jessica, grandson Taylor, and son Steven. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Feldt of Rochester, MN and Kathy (James) McBride of Menomonee Falls along with beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her brother in law, Dr. Robert Feldt.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 18th, at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 1621 2nd Avenue, in Grafton, Wisconsin. Visitation will be at 12pm and the service will be from 1pm to 2pm.