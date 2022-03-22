Lisa L. Koeppen, 62
Lisa L. Koeppen of Grafton passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. She was 62 years old. Lisa was born on August 12, 1959, in Hartford, Connecticut, to Norman and Marcia (Burke) Christensen.
Lisa grew up in Mequon, graduated from Homestead High School in 1977 and attended UW-Whitewater, where she met her future husband. She was united in marriage with Gregg Koeppen in Fox Point on August 16, 1980. They resided in Grafton for the past 39 years.
She truly loved children throughout all her years in Grafton. They were the flickering light in her life as she day cared numerous children from her home. Also, she was passionately committed to using her time and faith to mentor, care for, sympathize with, offer encouragement, and just be a voice and ears to help people near and far from her in some way.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Gregg; children Jaime (Jon) Lubner, Lauren (Steve) Navarro; grandchildren Ellie, Jack and Harrison; her parents; sisters Beth (Scott) Propp, Carol (Rudy) Paul, and Sara (Andrew) Cramer; her mother-in-law JoAnne; other family members and friends.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Glenroy.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Christ Church in Mequon (13460 N. Port Washington Road Mequon, WI 53097). The family will receive visitors from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christ Church Mequon.
Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.