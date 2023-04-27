Lita M. Peterson, 92
Lita Peterson, of Port Washington, went home to the Lord in the morning hours of Tuesday, April 18, 2023. She was 92 years old.
Lita Marie was born in Menomonie, WI, on November 6, 1930, daughter of Delbert and Gladys (nee Dunlap) Karns. She graduated from Menomonie High School with the class of 1948. After high school she worked in a bank in Menomonie until she married Robert 'Bob' Peterson, who was from Elk Mound, on June 18, 1950. Bob was a junior high teacher at the time and taught in several schools in northern Wisconsin. Bob and Lita finally settled in Port Washington in 1953 and spent most of their lives there. Together they raised three children.
Bob continued teaching for many years then became an elementary school principal. Lita worked as a receptionist for the Port Washington Medical Clinic, first for doctors Henkle, Corcoran, and Walsh, and later on she worked exclusively for Dr. Henkle. She held this position for over 30 years.
Bob and Lita were active members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Port Washington. They loved spending summers with friends at Castle Rock Lake near Mauston. Lita doted on her children and grandchildren, and she was an avid card player. She belonged to several bridge clubs for many years.
Lita is survived by her three children: Cindy Ehlers of Cedarburg, Pam (Jim) Keller of the Town of Saukville, and Jim (Brenda) Peterson of Port Washington. She is further survived by six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two brothers Bill and Jack Karns, both of the Madison area, her brother-in-law Joe (Carol) Peterson of Brighton, MI, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Delbert and Gladys, her husband Bob, granddaughter Jennifer Keller, son-in-law Steve Ehlers, her sister Doris Green and two brothers Jim and Gary Karns.
A celebration of Lita’s life will take place at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Port Washington Food Pantry.
The Peterson family wishes to thank the loving staff and all caregivers at Harbor Club in Port Washington where she had resided for the past four years, and the wonderful staff of ProMedica Hospice.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, is honored to serve the Peterson family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.