Lois Ann Dittmer, 92
Lois Ann Dittmer (nee Hull) passed away on June 15, 2022 in Mequon after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roderick. Lois was born on May 14, 1930, in Flint, Michigan, to Albert and Ethel Hull.
Lois is survived by her four children, Kathleen of Santa Fe, NM, Robert (Jon) of Thiensville, Kristine (Melville) of Raleigh, NC, and Rian (Lara) of Los Angeles; and one grandson, Sierra; and great-grandson, Mateo, both of London, England. Lois worked as a state employment security clerk for many years until retirement in Holland, Michigan. She later resided in Paducah, Kentucky, and most recently, Grafton.
Lois enjoyed children, animals, games, music and most of all, being with her family. She loved to laugh and had a very quick wit. Lois brought a lot of love and light into the world and will be missed deeply by her children and all who knew her.
Final arrangements are being handled by Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.