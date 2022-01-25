Lola Kobiske, 94
Lola Caroline Kobiske (Hoffmeyer) of Cedarburg was born to eternal life on January 16, 2022, at the age of 94. She is survived by daughters Betty Stamper and Barbara Kramer (Jack); son Gary Kobiske; and widow of son Michael Kobiske Carolynn nee Ostermann; brother-in-law Gerald (Alice); and brother Paul (Martina) Hoffmeyer; sisters-in-law Anita Hoffmeyer (widow of brother Winfried) and Jeanne Wells (Burt); three grandchildren Todd (Yvette) Stamper, Daniel (Cherie) Kobiske, and Amanda Longley; six great-grandchildren, Austin and Caitlin Kobiske, Emily and Cristina Stamper, Haley Pelz and Cooper Longley. Lola was born in Koblenz-Horsheim, Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud (Bob/Robert); her son, Michael; and 2 grandsons, Matthew and Andrew Kobiske; her parents, Heinrich and Else Hoffmeyer; and her brothers Hasso and Winfried Hoffmeyer. Lola passed away of a stroke just shy of her 95th birthday.
A Mass will be held at St. Francis Borgia Church North at 1 p.m. on February 1 at 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. No memorials, please.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, see Mueller Funeral Home website or call 262-377-0380.