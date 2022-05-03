Lon O. Nanke, 95
Lon O. Nanke parted this world to begin a new life with Jesus on April 24, 2022, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Elaine G., Lon is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Weirts; children Erich L. (Lori) Nanke, Elfrieda G. (Daniel) Albers, and Lorelei E. (Russell) Kidd. He was cherished grandfather of Nicole (Joshua Parker) Nanke, Charise (John) Worthington, Heather Nanke, Jeremy Albers, Cody (Jamie) Kidd, Shane (Leanne) Albers, Steven Nanke, and Cassandra (Daniel Frey) Kidd; great-grandfather of 18, great-great grandfather of one. He is survived also by many nieces and nephews, his EAA Museum and Seaplane Base family, the weekly breakfast crew, and many other loved ones, relatives and friends.
Lon was a truly delightful man with one of the warmest hearts you could ever hope to encounter. He had a smile and a piece of Dubble Bubble chewing gum for you anytime you saw him, and he was always in the mood to tell a story (usually taking place off the coast of the Aleutian Islands or in Petropavlovsk). Lon was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in both World War II and the Korean Conflict. He had a passion for aviation that ran deep in his bones from his years as a pilot, flight instructor, and air traffic controller, receiving The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the FAA in December of 2010. He spent many years devoting his time to volunteer work for the Experimental Aircraft Association; in fact, he could point out his car in the parking lot of the aerial photo of the first Fly-In convention in 1953. He was awarded the Henry Kimberly Award for his volunteer efforts with the EAA in 2017. He was a staple at the EAA museum, offering his kindness and knowledge as a docent, a transportation coordinator at the Seaplane Base during AirVenture, and of course, the life of the party at the annual September Swing. Though he was hard of hearing, nothing could slow him down from dancing the night away. To call him a social butterfly does not quite do him justice, as he was always on the move with friends old and new. His positive personality shone like a beacon to all and his zest for life was infectious. To know Lon was to love him and be loved in return. He truly was one of a kind and will be dearly missed.
Visitation Friday, May 6, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Washington St., Grafton, from 3:30 p.m. until time of Service at 6:00 p.m. with military honors to follow. Interment Glendale Cemetery LeClaire, Iowa, Saturday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m.
Memorials to Shriners Hospital for Children 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, are appreciated.
