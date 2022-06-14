Louise C. Schmeling, 83
Louise Schmeling of Cedarburg, formerly of Fredonia and Belgium, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 4, 2022, after knee surgery at Ascension Columbia-St. Mary’s Ozaukee Campus in Mequon. She was 83.
Louise was born in 1939, in Milwaukee, daughter of new immigrants Joseph and Mary Plum (nee Ortmanns). One of five siblings, she grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Messmer High School in 1957. In 1958, she married classmate James A. Schmeling of Milwaukee. She spoke German in the home until she started dating Jim. They spent their entire lives together and raised five children.
The family lived in Shorewood before moving to Ozaukee County in 1970. They were pioneers, predating by decades the shift to the exurbs. Their property included several acres where the children enjoyed outdoor adventures. They raised chickens and ducks, and had two Shetland ponies, which pulled a surrey with a fringe on top and a sleigh.
After six years in Belgium, they moved to Fredonia, where they lived for 42 years before Jim and Louise moved to Cedarburg in 2018.
Louise, a city girl, loved their Fredonia home’s rural setting near the Milwaukee River, which she swam in as a young girl on vacation. Jim and Louise worked hard to send all their children to Messmer High School in Milwaukee, where they received a rigorous education instilled with Christian values. They pursued parental choice in education before it had a name.
For 56 years, Louise was the premier “Avon lady” of northern Ozaukee County. Even as times changed, she worked for the famous cosmetics company the old-fashioned way, meeting with customers and becoming friends with many. She continued selling Avon until she died.
Louise and Jim, a retired meat cutter, also ran a business renovating and leasing rental properties in Milwaukee. Louise kept the books as Jim managed the properties. They dedicated themselves to providing decent housing at reasonable prices to people who otherwise might not have found it.
Louise took great pride in seeing her children grow to become a registered nurse, an electrician, a financial manager, a lobbyist, and a police officer. Members of the extended Plum and Schmeling families mostly settled in Wisconsin, and their holiday gatherings were always full of laughter, fun and affection. And Avon.
Along with her husband, Louise is survived by four children: Chuck (Jenny) of Theresa, Patricia (Dave) Jaffke of Grafton, Sharon (James) Schmeling Kates of Jefferson, and Eric of Grafton; seven grandchildren: Andy, Ben, Patryck, Tess, Maggie, Lucy, Lukas; and two great-granddaughters.
Louise also is survived by three siblings: Sr. Helen Plum, SSND, Henry (Charmian Klyve) Plum, and Lucy (Dale) Paczkowski; sisters-in-law Joan Plum, Ruth Kressel and Patti Schmeling; nieces and nephews; and special family friends Kathie Yezek and Joanna Braat.
She was preceded in death by daughter Peggy Schmeling, daughter-in-law Kris Schmeling, son-in-law Bill Johnson, brother Paul Plum, and brother-in-law Bob Schmeling.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church North, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. The family will receive visitors at the church on Friday, June 17, from 11 a.m. until Mass begins at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Port Washington, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Francis Borgia Catholic School, 1425 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, 53012. https://www.saintfrancisborgia.org.
Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.