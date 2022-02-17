Lucile Bibby, 87
Lucile H. Bibby (nee Hanson) passed away February 13, 2022. A longtime resident of Whitefish Bay, Lucile was born in La Crosse on January 12, 1935, to Walter and Ruth (Burmaster) Hanson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John F. Bibby, and by sisters Ruthmae Wiesensel and Nancy Bartheld. She is survived by sons John (Karen) Bibby and Peter (Kristen) Bibby; also survived by grandchildren Kate, Meg and Jane, Thomas and Erin. She is further survived by other relatives and dear friends.
“Lucy” was a graduate of Wisconsin State College-La Crosse and taught high school English and French in Wausau and Madison. An avid reader and book collector, she was a lover of the written word who always had a novel and one of her beloved dictionaries close at hand. Lucy also enjoyed gardening. She will be best remembered as a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
Private services will be held for immediate family. Memorials may be made in Lucile’s name to Friends of the Whitefish Bay Public Library, 5420 N. Marlborough Drive, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217 or online at https://www.mcfls.org/donate-2/
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.