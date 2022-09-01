Lynn C. Rettig, 77
Lynn C. Rettig age 77, of Huntley, IL, and formerly of Appleton, Cedarburg, and Plymouth, passed away on August 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Holgate, Ohio, on December 16, 1944, to William and Maggie Rettig. Lynn was the FFA (Future Farmers of America) state public speaking champion in 1962 and placed in the national competition in Kansas City. After high school, he attended Lakeland College in Plymouth, where he met his beloved wife of 55 years, Elaine. Lynn was a devoted public school educator for 42 years. He started out as an English teacher at Plymouth High School. He was then a reading coordinator for the Appleton Area Public Schools and he completed his career as principal of Thorson Elementary School in Cedarburg, a position that brought him the utmost joy.
Lynn loved to talk and made friends wherever he went, many of whom became friends for life. His passion for travel motivated him organize many summer vacations with his family exploring the country. Where the day always ended with this question - “What was the highlight of your day?”
He is survived by his son, Shane (Linsay) Rettig, and his daughter, Shera (Jerry) Pollock; his treasured grandchildren, Ava, Amelia, Julia and Dylan, who will always remember him as “Pops.” Additionally, he is survived by sister Joann (Rettig) Schroeder of Napoleon, Ohio, and brother Marvin (Brenda) Rettig of Lakeside Marblehead, Ohio. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Elaine (Pelzer) Rettig; his parents; his brother Wallace Rettig; sister-in-law Nedra (Call) Rettig; brother-in-law Harold Schroeder; brother-in-law Melvin Weber and sister-in law Diana (Pelzer) Diedrich. Furthermore, Lynn and Elaine’s beloved dog, Lily, was waiting for them.
Cremation rites were held privately. His family is planning a celebration of life gathering in the near future.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.willowfh.com.