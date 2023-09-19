Lynne Jacobs, 63
Lynne Jacobs, age 63, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Donna Kragt as well as her son Curtis Jacobs.
Lynne is survived by her son Chris (Kaitlyn) Jacobs and daughter Kate (Eric) Jazdzyk; grandchildren Henley and Ryland; as well as her beloved dogs.
A visitation for Lynne will be held on Thursday, September 21 at 1:00 PM with a funeral service at 2:00 PM at Calvary on 8th - 995 E 8th St #3087, Holland, MI 49423. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.