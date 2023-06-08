Madison Katherine Ford
Madison Katherine Ford of Mequon was received into the Kingdom of Glory, where she dances with angels, on Sunday, May 14th, 2023. She was born in West Bend, WI on May 4th, 2009, the beloved daughter of Sara Hockerman Ford and the cherished granddaughter of Dennis and Jane Hockerman, Mequon.
Mady was a 7th grade student at Steffen Middle School in Mequon. She especially loved school, her extraordinary teacher Chelsea Boyd and her devoted aide Donna Cardarelle. Mady treasured music, swimming, books (but hated math), movies, her faithful pets and trips to the zoo, Disney World in Florida, Morgan’s Wonderland in Texas and Door County. Mady will be remembered for her bubbly personality, her beautiful smile and giggles and her expressive eyes.
Mady is further survived by Chad and Elizabeth Hockerman (Caleb and Everett), Matthews, NC, Bret and Missy Hockerman (Olivia), Port Washington, Ben and Jane Ford, Menomonee Falls, Gerry and Susette Ford, Wauwatosa, Ryan and Denise Ford, Dousman, “Auntie” Nina Walker, Cedarburg, Mady’s special friend Addy Frank, Jackson, neighbors Bob and Jan Boyer and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Mady’s life will be held on Saturday, June 17th, at 1:00 pm. It will take place at West Granville Presbyterian Church, 6935 N. 107th Street, Milwaukee, Pastor Dee Anderson officiating, a reception to follow. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink and purple in honor of Mady. Memorials appreciated to West Granville Presbyterian Church or to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation.
Heartfelt thanks to Dee and Cindy Anderson, Children’s Hospital and Aurora doctors and nurses, Sara’s Brown Deer Elementary School co-workers and to Principal Deborah Anderson and staff at Steffen Middle School.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.