Mae Larson, 99
Mae Larson, 99, from Mequon, Wisconsin peacefully passed away on December 5th, 2022, just 19 days before her 100th birthday. She was the daughter of Harry and Marie Wong (Gunsolus), from Duluth, MN, the wife of the late Cyril V. Larson, and the oldest child of four children. Her siblings include the late Loye Ritenour, Jean Perry, and the late Robert Wong. She is the loving mother of four children Jonelle (John) Kettman of Grand Rapids, MI, Janice Daley of Thiensville, WI, Greg (Laura) Larson of San Diego, CA, and Grant (Heidi) Larson in Germany. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren Jeff Wachs, Christina Lynn Wachs, Jimmy Daley, Jennifer Mae Daley, Paulina Mae Larson, Louisa Marie Larson, and Mathilda Mae Larson, as well as her four great grandchildren Jordan Zembrowski, Brandan Zembrowski, Emanuella Mae Daley, and Ella Stephensen. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Mae was especially known for her passion in gardening, sewing, as well as a competent watercolor artist who sacrificed a possible career to raise four fine children. Her creative talents and motivation have been passed on to several children and grandchildren. Mae retired from the Thiensville/Mequon Post Office and was a member of the Mequon Senior Art League. She was a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, and will be dearly missed.
Special thanks to her friends and dedicated and loving caregivers, Cora and Bernie; Horizon Hospice; and Terova Senior Living for their kind and compassionate care.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 23rd from 1-3 PM at Schramka Funeral Home, 423 N. Main St., Thiensville. Memorial service to follow at 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Legion Post 457 are appreciated.