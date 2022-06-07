Maggie Pavelic (Noon), 59
After a long battle with breast cancer, filled with challenges, reprieves, and the love of family and friends, Maggie Pavelic (Noon) passed away peacefully May 25, 2022, 59 years young.
Her primary passion was her boys - Nick and Alex. When first diagnosed with cancer in 2002, she set a goal to get her boys grown. She wanted to be there until Nick and Alex had spread their wings and found their place in the world. With much success over the past twenty years, she worked with her doctors to explore every available avenue to fight her cancer. Nick and Alex have both graduated from college and are bright young men. They have successfully built their lives and strive to follow Maggie’s values of compassion, generosity, and joyfulness - mission accomplished!
Cancer didn’t define Maggie. She had many other roles and passions in her life: business professional, wife, mom, sister, daughter, and cheesecake lover. She approached them all with a focus and desire to do her very best and bring a smile to someone each day. She lived a vibrant life attending Nick and Alex’s numerous activities, traveling to the Florida condo, and taking up the occasional “not so good game of golf.” She always had time for family, helping her sister Kate through her cancer journey and assisting her mom and dad.
Maggie is survived by her husband Peter, children Nick (fiancé Josh Stanke) and Alex. She is the daughter of Robert and Mary Noon (Watertown, WI), sibling of John Noon (Mary Pat Henman); Barbara Noon (Bill Salmon); Mary (Jay) Dietrich and Bernie Noon (Dave Wallace). Aunt of Peter and Ashley Dietrich, and Paul Dietrich and Cristina Botero (great aunt of Martin). Fond daughter-in-law of Emily Pavelic and sister-in-law of Tina Pavelic and Steve Roti (great aunt of Beth).
Maggie is preceded in death by her beloved sissy Kate Noon and other relatives and friends who have paved the way home.
At Maggie’s wishes, Maggie will be cremated, and her ashes will be spread into the sunset on her favorite Florida beach - Indian Rocks Beach. A celebration of Maggie’s life will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Road in Grafton, on June 11th with a visitation from 10 AM to 12 Noon and an hour of storytelling to follow. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com. In honor of Maggie, please give a stranger a smile or do a good deed to make the world a slightly better place.
The family would like to thank John Scott Maul, MD and his team who took care of Maggie as a friend and confidant. They became like family and loved Maggie dearly.