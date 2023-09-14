Marcelane N. “Marcy” Rasmussen
Marcelane N. “Marcy” Rasmussen, longtime resident of Cedarburg, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Lasata Care Center, at the age of 94 years.
Marcy was born on April 6, 1929, in Starbuck, Minnesota, the daughter of the late Noel Wold and the late Mabel (nee Nelson) Wold. She was raised in a rural community alongside her two brothers, Harlan and Willard. As a young child, Marcy liked to ride her horse, ski, and sit along the pastures and just daydream. Marcy attended a one room school throughout her elementary school and went on to graduate from Starbuck High School, in 1948. Upon completion of high school, Marcy worked at Northwestern National Bank for approximately two years.
Marcy met the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Rasmussen and they were united in marriage on April 29, 1950. Together their marriage was blessed with three children, Kathy, Sherry, and Bruce. Dick was transferred to Wisconsin in 1952, when his company relocated him, and they soon settled into Cedarburg. They joined Trinity Lutheran Church, in Cedarburg, and later transferred to Advent Lutheran Church.
Marcy was a charter member of the Cedarburg Junior Women’s Club, she volunteered at Family Sharing for over 12 years, and worked at Lasata as a nursing assistant for many years. She was very active in her community and enjoyed spending time with the many friends she met at the Senior Center as well as the many people she touched while working at Lasata. Marcy enjoyed painting, drawing, ceramics, and she will be best known for her “gift of gab” which is probably due to her Norwegian heritage.
Marcy is survived by her children: Kathy (Jim) Raymond, Sherry (Jim) Oberheu, and Bruce (Doris) Rasmussen; 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 3 step great-grandchildren, and 2 step great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by many other friends and relatives.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, 1:00 PM at Advent Lutheran Church, Cedarburg. The visitation will take place prior to the service, at the church, from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Marcy will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Dick at Immanuel Cemetery, in Cedarburg, following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Rasmussen Family.