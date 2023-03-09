Marcella A. Nielsen, 90
Marcella A. Nielsen of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon at the age of 90 years.
Marcella was born in Goodrich, Wisconsin, to the late Sylvester and Mary (nee Weiler) Romens. She married Raymond George Nielsen on November 27, 1954 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmyra, Wisconsin.
She is survived by her children; Dennis (Debbie) Nielsen, Mary (David) Golab and Don (Kris) Nielsen, 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, son-in-law, Neil Dishman, sisters; Jeanette Ticsay, Marion Romens, and brother Kenneth (Donna) Romens, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, her daughter, Terry Dishman and her son, Daniel Nielsen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 12:00 (Noon) at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church North 1375 Covered Bridge Rd. Cedarburg. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 11:00am to 11:45am. Memorials to Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon are appreciated.
