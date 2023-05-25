Marcia Gorski
Marcia Gorski (Lesniewski) of Mequon, WI died peacefully with family by her side after a battle with leukemia on May 17, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her dear parents Boleslaw and Aniela Lesniewski. Beloved wife of Bud for 46 years. Loving mother to Elizabeth Gorski (Mel), Emily Tadych (Brent), and Margaret Mackenzie (Christian). Proud Babcia to Lauren, Andrew and Katherine. Lifelong best friend and sister to Irene (Jerry) and Christine. Survived by many relatives and friends.
Growing up with her parents and two sisters, Marcia learned the importance of family. She was close to her family throughout her life. Her sisters remained dear friends who enjoyed lunch dates, the women’s speaker series and celebrating life’s special moments with cake.
Marcia graduated from UWM with a degree in business. During her time there she joined the Phi Mu sorority, where she created enduring friendships. Over the last 50 years, she and her sorority sisters continued to meet annually and celebrate life’s events together.
Marcia embraced being a mother. She was actively involved in her daughters' lives by hosting sports’ team dinners, planning exciting outings and projects, and lending a helping hand whenever needed. Her daughters were always her number one priority.
Being a Babcia to her grandchildren was one of her greatest joys. She enjoyed crafting with the kids, attending school and sporting events, and hosting sleepovers at her house.
Marcia was a creative and crafty individual. She created games to play at family gatherings, personalized lyrics to songs, and made her own cards to spread cheer and joy.
She captured memories and occasions through her love of scrapbooking. Her house was festively decorated for every season and event.
Developing her love of travel at an early age, she continued her explorations as an adult. Marcia and Bud traveled the US cheering on the UW Volleyball Team and watching NCAA gymnastics. They also enjoyed traveling to Europe to watch Rugby 7s in between sightseeing.
In her downtime she loved to read a good book from the library, work on challenging jigsaw puzzles, or watch her favorite soccer club, Arsenal, on TV.
Marcia fought a courageous battle against leukemia. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center at St. Lukes, the cancer center at Aurora Grafton Hospital, and the Aurora Home Hospice Care Team.
A Celebration of Marcia’s Life will be held June 30, at the Lac du Cours Clubhouse 10020 N Le Mont Blvd Mequon, WI 53092 from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center are greatly appreciated.
