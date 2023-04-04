Mardel Habersetzer, 88
Mardel Habersetzer, age 88 of the Town of Cedarburg died Friday morning, March 31, 2023, at Kathy Hospice in West Bend. She was born April 20, 1934, in Milwaukee, daughter of Steve and Marie (nee Kelly) L’Anglois.
On Feb. 20, 1954, she married Lloyd Habersetzer at Mother of Good Counsel Church in Milwaukee. Working together they were able to start and run Lloyd Habersetzer Excavating. Both enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Up north adventures were always a highlight of their marriage. He preceded her in death in 2005.
Mardel was a member of Sno-Drifters Snowmobile Club, an honorary member of Monticello Snowmobile Club, a former Red Hatter, and was a master seamstress and upholsterer. She enjoyed and gardening and bird watching. Mardel was previously employed at Control Products and had especially enjoyed working and helping out at Meinert’s Greenhouse in Cedarburg.
Mardel is survived by her son Gary (Mary) Habersetzer of the Town of Cedarburg, daughter Sonya (Ken) Garbe of Sussex, grandchildren Elizabeth Walsh and Tara Garbe and great granddaughter Angela Luedke. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, parents, son Dean, sister Phyllis (the late Larry) Biondo and brothers Delmar and Dale (the late Beverly).
A Memorial Service will be held at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, at 6PM on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Fr. Mike Barrett will preside. The family will receive visitors that day from 4PM until the service begins at 6PM.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested to The Kathy Hospice.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.