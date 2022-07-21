Mardella E. “Mardy” Howell, 92
Mardella E. “Mardy” Howell of Cedarburg, WI passed into Eternal Life at the age of 92, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, with her son Brad and daughter in-law Cindy by her side at Columbia St Mary’s Hospital in Mequon, WI.
Mardy was born March 29, 1930 and grew up in Milwaukee, WI. Mardy was a devoted wife and mother who loved to take care of her family and spend time with her parents, brothers, sister, and many nieces and nephews. She met her husband Robert while he was on leave from the Navy, and it was love at first sight. The two were married within the year. Robert worked at Western Electric and made many friends who Mardy stayed close to and cherished throughout her life. Robert passed away at a young age and Mardy held him, and only him, in her heart throughout her years. After Robert’s passing, Mardy began a 22-year career in the banking industry at First Wisconsin Bank. She worked hard and put most of her energy into raising her son, taking care of her mother, and helping raise her grandchildren who she loved and adored unconditionally. Mardy’s strong Christian faith and support of her church and her love and dedication to family were an inspiration to many who knew her. Mardy was an excellent cook and baker; she loved to sew and knit, and took great pride in her home and the many Norman Rockwell plates that adorned the walls. Mardy always looked forward to late summer and early fall when she would, with great passion, can tomatoes, pickles, and many other vegetables.
Mardy is survived by her son Brad (Cindy) Howell, her sister Marilyn Rachwal, brother Robert (Carole) Blamer, three adored grandchildren Reece, Clayton, and Brooke Howell. Further survived by many cherished nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.
Mardy was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Howell, her dear parents Harmon and Helen Blamer, her dearly loved brother and sister-in law, William and Rose Blamer, her loving brother-in law Joseph Rachwal, and her dear brother- and sister in-law Lamar and Gladys Howell.
Visitation will be Friday, July 22, 2022 from 9:30AM until 11:00AM at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67N622 Evergreen Blvd, Cedarburg, WI. A memorial service celebrating Mardy’s life will follow visitation at 11:00 am. A small lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Interment will begin at 2:45PM, at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53005. Those wishing to attend the interment service are asked to gather in their cars at the Red Parking Area in front of and just a little north of the Mausoleum, for a short procession to the grave site.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to First Immanuel Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, and caregivers that supported Mardy at Columbia St Mary’s Hospital in Mequon, Wi, and the Lasata Senior Care Center in Cedarburg, WI.
