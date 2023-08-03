Margaret Jeanne (DeChant) Wilde
Margaret Jeanne (DeChant) Wilde of Marietta, Georgia passed away on April 17, 2023.
Daughter of Robert J. and Mary Jean (Coyle) DeChant. Jeanne grew up in Thiensville, WI, along with her siblings, M. Kathryn, Robert W., Daniel, Diane, Richard, Terrence, Nancy and Christopher. Jeanne graduated from Homestead High School in 1978.
Jeanne and Daniel Wilde married on August 8, 1981. Together they raised five children: Meghan, Jacquelyn (Khyree), Jacob, Andrew and Ellesha. They have two grandsons: Quinton and Tobias.
We welcome you to celebrate Jeanne's life with us on September 30, 2023, at the Thiensville Village Park Pavilion at 250 Elm Street in Thiensville, WI between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The original obituary is in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.