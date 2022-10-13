Margaret ‘Peg’ Williamson, 78
Margaret “Peg” Elaine Williamson passed away peacefully on August 30th, 2022 at the age of 78, surrounded by her beloved family. For the past three and a half years Peg has displayed courage, strength and been an inspiration to all who knew her while battling stage four Merkel Cell Carcinoma. Through her final days she did not allow her diagnosis to define her, as she continued to fulfill all her roles independently and always with a big smile on her face.
Peg was born to Norman and Elaine Schober on July 18th, 1944 and grew up with her two brothers, Don and Bob. Following her graduation from high school, Peg attended the University of Wisconsin Whitewater, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics Education and eventually earned her Master's degree from Cardinal Stritch. She married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Williamson, with whom she had four children. As a young family, they spent their summers on the lake in Northern Wisconsin and countless hours in gyms and on athletic fields for Dennis’ and their kids sporting events, memories that they will all cherish forever. Peg eventually began teaching at Milwaukee Area Technical College, where she was highly respected for her dedication to her students and curriculum that led her to lead and develop a curriculum for the imprisoned seeking higher education. A legacy that will live on through all those that she touched. After retirement, you could find Peg gardening, watching the birds on the many feeders throughout her yard, working out, playing fetch with her dogs, shopping or with friends and family. She continued to balance these many roles and hobbies all in spite of her cancer treatments and numerous weekly doctor appointments.
Peg had many achievements throughout her life, but was most satisfied by the many relationships she had formed and maintained. She loved every moment she spent with her friends and family whether it was walking on the beach, a simple lunch date, time at the local gym, walking through craft fairs, biking on the bike trail, thrift shopping, or one of her annual girlfriends’ getaways. And for the last 29 years, Peg dedicated her life to her 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered her for her listening ear, continued and unwavering support and most of all her adventurous spirit. Memories of salad dates, cheese and sausage gatherings, backyard games, math tutoring, gardening, road trips, drawing, baking, and art projects will forever be cherished by them.
Peg will be dearly missed by her children Suzanne (Jay) von Heimburg, Michael Williamson, and Mark (Sarah) Williamson; her brothers, Bob (Rene) and Don Schober; her grandchildren Abigayle Lucas (Jarred), Ashli (Brian) and Jason von Heimburg, Lilyana, Gavyn, and Gracelyn, Parker, Ashton and Brennan Williamson, and her greatgrandchildren Maverick and Karsyn Lucas. As well as the father of her children, Dennis Williamson. Peg will also be missed by her many, many friends that were by her side until her final moments. We can’t possibly thank them all enough for their support.
Peg was preceded in death by her daughter Elaine, her parents Norman and Elaine Schober, and her sister-in-laws Sylvia Splude and Kathrine Schober.
Peg’s loving and nurturing spirit will live on in our hearts while her big warm smile will be ingrained in our memory forever.
The family would like to thank all nurses and doctors at the Cancer Center at Aurora in Grafton for the remarkable care during the last few years, St. Luke’s Neurology team, the nurses on the third floor of Aurora Grafton Hospital, and all employees at Horizon’s Lawliss Family Hospice for the great care and compassion.
A celebration of life will be held on October 22, 2022 at Tomaso’s Pizza in Cedarburg, 11am - 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Merkel Cell Carcinoma research, WWF, Children’s Hospital, or your local animal shelter in memory of Peg.