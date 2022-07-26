Margaret ‘Peggy’ A. Jaeger, 66
Peggy (nee Burhop) Jaeger, 66, of Grafton, was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday July 20, 2022, with her husband by her side.
Peggy was born in Port Washington on February 6, 1956, to the late Harold and Beatrice (nee Riewe) Burhop. Peggy grew up on the family farm in Grafton and graduated from Grafton High School in 1974. She married her husband, William “Bill” Jaeger, on July 21, 1984, and moved to Cedarburg where they raised their family. Bill and Peggy inherited her family’s farm and moved back to Grafton in 2009. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandsons who affectionately called her Mimi.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Bill. She is further survived by her daughters, Anna (Christian) Silva-Craig and Katy (Farai) Musuka and grandchildren, Carter Silva-Craig and Simukai Musuka. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia (Bill) Scheffki, and many other relatives and friends. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Beatrice Burhop, and brother, Bill Burhop.
Peggy was a member of First Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. Her funeral will be held at Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg on Thursday July 28, with visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., followed by a service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Immanuel Lutheran Church.