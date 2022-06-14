Margaret (Peggy) Reilly Vercoe, 87
Peggy was called home on Tuesday May 31, 2022, to be reunited with her beloved husband, Art, whom she lost last year after almost 65 years of marriage. Peggy was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, on April 13, 1935. As the second youngest child of James and Anna Marie (Conway) Reilly, she spent her early years with her six siblings Betty, Anna (Sis), Joan, Patti, Jim and Tommy in Ardmore and Wayne, PA.
Peggy’s adult life began when she met Howard (Art) Vercoe on February 11, 1954. They married on June 16, 1956 and immediately departed for Denver for Art’s first assignment in the United States Air Force (USAF). On their second tour based in Duluth, Minnesota, they were blessed with the arrival of their eldest son, James (Jim). Finishing their time in the USAF they returned to PA to support Art’s completion of his college degree and added their first daughter, Donna, to the family. Three more moves added three more children; Debbie in Massachusetts, Diane in Wisconsin and onto Illinois, where they completed their family with their last child, John. The family of seven made a move to Mequon, where they spent the years of 1976-1998. In 1998 after seeing their children married off, they retired to Door County, buying land, building their dream home and becoming “locals” in the idyllic community of Sister Bay. In 2019 they made one final move back to Ozaukee County to be closer to family.
Peggy was a skilled basketball player when she was younger and became quite the tennis player as an adult. Peggy could always be found at her children’s school activities, whether it be at numerous concerts and sporting events, supporting AFS students or chaperoning band trips. This continued with the next generation as she was often found attending as many of her grandkids’ activities as possible. Peggy and Art traveled the world and visited their children, who at times were scattered all over the country, as well as overseas. She spent many summers visiting her siblings in Pennsylvania, which always included a trip to the Jersey shore for her fill of butterscotch Krimpets, orange Kohr’s sherbet and Johnson’s carmel corn.
Peggy had a big heart and contagious smile and welcomed anyone who walked through her door. She loved to feed and entertain family, friends and even strangers. “Always room for one more” was her life philosophy. Peggy is remembered for her love of music and her kitchen jitterbug dances, playing cards and working on puzzles. But her greatest love was for our Lord, including a special devotion to the Virgin Mary, to whom she prayed each day. She was a faithful member of her church communities wherever she lived, serving roles on parish boards, key committees, prayer groups and as a eucharist minister.
Peggy is survived by sons James (Sheila), John (Maggie), and daughters Donna (Tom) Curran, Debbie (Jeff) Rzentkowski and Diane (Steve) Henn; her sixteen grandchildren Mandy, Jessi, Shannon, Stephanie, Ian, Patrick, Conor, Martin, Grace, Riley, Shelby, Darby, Liam, Ella, Murphy and Cal; as well as her seven great-grandchildren Ari, Gage, Jethro, Samantha, Aiden, Melanie and Hailey.
Peggy’s life will be honored and celebrated in a Mass at St. Joseph’s Church in Grafton, on June 20 with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. and a Mass at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment immediately to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
And God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.
- 1 Peter 5: 10