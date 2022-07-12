Marie E. Helm, 94
Marie E. Helm was born into Eternal Life on Thursday, July 7, 2022. She was 94 years old. Marie was born on June 28, 1928, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to William and Lilly (nee Lorch) Backhaus. Marie was united in marriage to Raymond Helm on May 8, 1948. Together, they raised their son, Mark.
Marie enjoyed spending time in the Northwoods at their home. She was an avid member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedarburg, where she was a part of the Ladies Guild and the choir. Above all Marie loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marie is survived by her son Mark (Sue) Helm of Cedarburg, grandchildren Chris (Beth) Helm, and Kevin (Kerri) Helm, great-grandchildren Addison, Lilly, Myles, Chloe, and Camille. She is further survived by many other family and friends.
Marie is preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond, and sister Lucille (George) Hundt.
There will be a service held at 11:30 AM on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church W76N627 Wauwatosa Rd, Cedarburg, WI 53012. The family will receive visitors from 10:00AM until the time of the service at church. Marie will be placed next to her husband at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church are appreciated.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Aurora Home Hospice and the Zilber Family Hospice.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.