Marie G. Ulik, 99
Mrs. Marie Ulik of Cedarburg passed away in Green Bay on February 7, 2023, just short of her 100th birthday.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at St. Francis Borgia Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. The family will receive guests at a reception following Mass at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A full obituary will be published in the February 28 edition of the News Graphic.
