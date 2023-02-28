Marie G. Ulik, 99
Marie Ulik of Cedarburg passed away at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay late Tuesday evening, February 7, 2023. She was 99 years old.
Marie was born in Catawba on March 8, 1923, daughter of Robert and Anna (nee Bushman) Freeman. She attended local schools and graduated from Phillips High School. She moved to Milwaukee at the invitation of her sister and began working at Globe Union. While there, she was introduced to her future husband.
On January 18, 1947, Marie was united in marriage with George Ulik in Milwaukee. The couple settled in Brown Deer before moving to Cedarburg in 1962.
Marie worked as an inspector for Briggs & Stratton for 25 years, retiring in 1987. Following retirement she and George enjoyed going on cruises and traveling out west. George preceded Marie in death in 2007. In 2020 Marie moved to Waupun and later to Suamico to be closer to her daughter.
Mrs. Ulik was a longtime member of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening and canning with her daughter. Marie also loved to go to the family cottage on Soo Lake. She was a wonderful cook and baker and her talents in the kitchen will be missed by her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Sharon (Rob) Poehlman of Howard, grandchildren Adam (Leroy Bracamonte) Poehlman and Jaime (Micah) Gafford, and great-grandchildren Konnor, Caleb, Jason, Jacob, Eric and Elliot. She is further survived by sister Dorothy (David) Malingowski, brothers John (Mary) and Jerome (Pat) Freeman, and brother-in-law Tom Kussow. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, George; sisters Marjorie (the late John ) Cassel, Lois Kussow and Rita (the late Dan) Gordan; brothers Bill (the late Jean) Freeman, Chuck Freeman and brother-in-law Gerald Malingowski.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at St. Francis Borgia Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. Father Matthew Ferch will preside. The family will receive guests at a reception following mass at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Marie will be laid to rest beside her husband in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Phillips at a later date.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is honored to assist the family; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.