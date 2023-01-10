Marilyn F. Sorensen, 80
Marilyn F. Sorensen (nee Carney), formerly Leszczynski, of Grafton, found eternal life on January 7, 2023, after a brief illness. Marilyn was born in Milwaukee on May 3, 1942, to James and Kathryn (nee Schielke) Carney. She married Kenneth Leszczynski in 1964. Soon after, they moved to Cedarburg where they raised their family, got involved in the community and made cherished friendships. After Ken went to heaven in 1993, Marilyn found love again with her longtime friend, John Sorensen. They married in 2008 and enjoyed years of travel and companionship together.
As a natural caregiver, Marilyn followed her childhood dream of becoming a registered nurse. Her compassion was felt in the lives of numerous patients for over forty years. Spending time with family and friends brought immense joy to Marilyn’s life. The constant love and support she gave to those closest to her will be forever cherished. She was truly a kind, generous soul that will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her son Alan (Tammy) Leszczynski, daughters Julie (James) Ruhnke and Deana (Gary) Schmidt; grandchildren Michelle Gibbons, Nicole (Bryce) Joosten, David Leszczynski, Alex Mentzel and Sarah Mentzel; great-grandchild Noelle Joosten; brother James (Judy Treskow) Carney; sisters-in-law Sandy Amundson, Joanne (Bob) Willie and Carole Masuhr; brother-in-law Ken Colyer; stepchildren Susan Bode and Jill (Tim) Hoven, step-grandchildren Ryan (Katie) Bode, Erin Bode, Zach Hoven and Elise Hoven as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather Fred Hill; brother Gerald Carney; and former husbands Kenneth Leszczynski and John Sorensen.
Mass of Christian burial to be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1619 Washington St), Grafton. The family will receive friends and relatives at the church on Friday from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Private inurnment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Hospital or St. Joseph Catholic Church are appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family.