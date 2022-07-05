Marilyn Hagerman, 84
Born August 13, 1937. Born to eternal life June 30, 2022, at age 84.
Marilyn Louise was born in Muskegon, Michigan to Mabel (Poulson) Echtinaw and George Echtinaw. At the time of her birth, she joined two brothers, Earl and Bill. When she was four months old, her mother died, forever changing the journey of her life.
After graduating from high school in Whitehall, Michigan, she attended Michigan State University. She was very proud of her graduation from MSU as she was the first person in her family to go to college. While there, she met her husband, Mike Hagerman. They married and graduated in the spring of 1959. Together they enjoyed 63 years of married happiness.
She taught elementary school prior to the birth of their first child and then embarked on what she believed to be the best career for a woman at that time: raising her children and occasionally taking on a part-time job. Together she and Mike raised Douglas, Daniel and Dawn Louise.
Their family moved several times, and each place they lived she created a beautiful home and life for the family. She always contributed to the schools, churches, civic organizations, and the community where the family lived. She made friends and touched people’s lives everywhere she went.
After raising their family, Marilyn and Mike retired early to pursue their dream in Door County. In Sister Bay they built a beautiful log home Bed and Breakfast. They ran the Wooden Heart Inn for 10 years, hosting 5,000 guests in their home. Many returned several times and became life-long friends. After their second retirement, Marilyn and Mike were pleased to spend winters in Naples, Florida, looking every day at the Gulf of Mexico.
Marilyn was an avid gardener who loved the beauty of flowers and nature. Her homes were on garden and house tours in Door County and Cedarburg. She had an amazing circle of friends and stayed in touch with people from all walks of her life. She had special love in her heart for three young women: adopted daughter Marilu Talapian from El Salvador, dear friend Masumi Ogura from Japan, and goddaughter Sarah Reynolds from Dallas, Texas.
Her greatest sense of pride was always in her children and grandchildren. Doug is married to Jane, Dan to Janell, and Dawn to Roger Root. She was further blessed to have five granddaughters: Caroline, Nora, Maddie, Katherine, and Grace, followed by two grandsons: Alex and Ben.
Plans for a celebration of life are pending. Her wish is for any gifts to go toward fighting food insecurity. Her favorites include Family Sharing Food Pantry (Grafton, WI), Hunger Task Force (Milwaukee, WI), and Harry Chapin Food Bank (Naples, FL). To honor her legacy, please perform an act of kindness for someone today.