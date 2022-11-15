Marilyn K. Judson, 85
Mrs. Marilyn Judson passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. She was 85 years old.
Marilyn was born on January 17, 1937, in Calumet, MI, daughter of Calvin and Annabelle Curl Ormsby. The family moved to Illinois and she attended Chicago-area schools, graduating from Lakeview High School, Class of ‘55. Marilyn was blessed with six children, and raised her family in the Chicago and Milwaukee areas. She moved home to Calumet in 1980 and later to Cedarburg in 2013.
Marilyn was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Cedarburg and was passionate about the Backpack Project. She put her sewing and craft skills to good use by making the backpacks and helping to fill them with needed items for schoolchildren in underdeveloped countries. She also enjoyed quilting, country line-dancing and spending time with friends. Marilyn always enjoyed heading to the UP to spend time among the beautiful scenery and her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children Craig (Cynthia Fugate) Judson of Modesto, CA, Keith (Ann Marie) Judson of Estes Park, CO, Cheryl (Dave Dulaney) Chapman of Brookfield, Kerry (John) Tiegs of Waubeka, and Curtis (Julie) Judson of Chassell, MI. She is further survived by daughter-in-law Debra (the late Corey) Judson of Port Washington, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, brother Calvin (the late Margaret) Ormsby of Huntley, IL, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son Corey, sisters Carol Hettula and Nancy (the late Clarence) Hovlid, and special friend Charles Thorpe.
Per Marilyn’s wishes, no formal services will take place. She will be laid to rest in Lake View Cemetery in Calumet, MI, at a later date.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.