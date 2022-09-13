Marilyn Kathryn Conrad, 83
Marilyn Kathryn (nee Turkowitch) Conrad, 85, of Mequon, passed away on September 9, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Jacob and the late Myrtle Turkowitch on October 16, 1936, in Milwaukee. Marilyn graduated from Messmer High School in 1955.
She married Charles Marvin Conrad in 1957, who she is survived by along with her sisters Elizabeth “Betty” (Ronald) Voss and Zita (David) Whorf; her son James Kenneth Conrad, daughter, Kathleen Marie (Ron) Schoeneck; grandchildren Nicholas, Jacob, Kelly, Erin and Jared, and great-grandchildren Charlotte, Hailee, Ryland, Emma, Leeland, Nadia, Hank and Scarlett. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her son Charles Robert (Roberta) Conrad in 2013.
A funeral Mass will be Wednesday, October 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon. Visitation Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass.
Private inurnment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ozaukee humane society.
The Schramka-Densow Funeral Home in Thiensville is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com.