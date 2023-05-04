Marilyn L. Cullinan, 90
Mrs. Marilyn Cullinan, of Thiensville, passed away in the morning hours of Friday, April 28, 2023, at Hamilton House in Cedarburg. She was 90 years old.
Marilyn was born in Escanaba, MI, the daughter of Louis and Elsie (nee Wilkins) Delpire. She grew up in Green Bay and graduated from Green Bay East High School with the class of 1951, where she loved watching the Green Bay Packers practice on her high school football field. After high school she attended Bradley University in Peoria, IL. At Bradley, she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, graduating with a bachelor's degree in education in 1955. While attending Bradley, she met the love of her life, Thomas Cullinan. The couple were married on June 23, 1956, in Chicago.
Marilyn taught first grade in the Milwaukee Public School District for two years until the couple started their family. Marilyn then became a full-time mother, raising five children in the Mequon/Thiensville community. She was a long-time member of Mequon United Methodist Church, where she was very active in the United Methodist Women. Marilyn also volunteered with Meals on Wheels for over 20 years and was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 66 years Tom, her four children: Jennifer (Mark) Bullard, William (Becky) Cullinan, Kathleen (Mark) Jodarski, and Sharon (Gregory) Kohler. She is further survived by seven grandchildren: Lauren, Brian, Colleen, Peter (fiancé Ali), Alexis, Bryce, and Gavin, her sister Barbara (Matthew) Pommer, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Elsie, her son David Cullinan, and her brother James Delpire.
Funeral services for Marilyn will be celebrated on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Mequon United Methodist Church, 11011 N Oriole Ln, Mequon. Pastor Sue Lee will officiate the service.
A visitation will precede the service at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of services.
She will be laid to rest at Immanuel Cemetery, Cedarburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, or a charity of the donor’s choosing.
Marilyn’s family wishes to thank the many compassionate caregivers at Hamilton House, Cedarburg.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is honored to serve the Cullinan family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.