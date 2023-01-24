Marilyn M. Zulka, 82
Marilyn M. Zulka of Cedarburg passed away at her residence on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the age of 82 years.
Marilyn was born on January 2, 1941, the daughter of the late Herbert Huebner and the late Helen Huebner. She was later united in marriage to Raymond S. Zulka, on June 27, 1964, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Cedarburg.
Marilyn worked as an assembler for many years, at Allen Bradley, where she was a faithful and dedicated employee, until she retired.
Raymond and Marilyn were very fond of the many dogs they had throughout the years, but Marilyn especially loved her faithful companion, Tanzie. Marilyn thoroughly enjoyed spending time camping with her beloved husband, Raymond, until he passed away on January 12, in 1995.
Although Marilyn and Raymond never had any children, they valued the relationships with siblings as well as many close friends. Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond S. Zulka; her parents, Herbert and Helen Huebner; 5 brothers, Herbert, Herman, William, Walter, and Wilber Huebner; and 2 sisters, Helen Isaacson and Bertha Surges.
Per Marilyn’s request, a private family viewing took place at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory in Cedarburg, followed by a Christian committal service at Zur Ruhe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to place online condolences to the Zulka family.