Marion Adella Lohmann Yankunas, 96
Mrs. Marion Adella (Lohmann) Yankunas of Stillwater, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Jesus, on Monday, April 4, 2022. She was 96 years, 2 months, and 18 days old.
Marion was the youngest of seven children born to Erich John Paul Lohmann and Frieda Theresa (Pabst) Lohmann. She came into the world on January 16, 1926 in the town of Lake Elmo, Minnesota. Her family relocated to Cedarburg in 1927, where they remained and where she grew up attending Trinity Lutheran Church and the Cedarburg public schools. She graduated from Cedarburg High School with the class of 1944. Marion had a great love of music and was a skilled pianist and vocalist. The Lohmann family was known for its musicality with all members participating in the family orchestra which traveled in the area playing for varied events and celebrations. Marion was the spotlighted vocalist from an early age!
On October 15, 1949, she married the love of her life, Stanley G. Yankunas, from Port Washington, whom she remained married to until his death in 1988. After initially making their home in Port Washington, Marion and her husband moved to Cedarburg in 1959 and built a new home to accommodate their ever-growing family. They were blessed with six children and a wonderful community of family, friends, and colleagues and also became very active in their new church, St. Francis Borgia. In addition to being a full time homemaker, Marion was a lifelong member of the St. Francis choir, participated in women's prayer groups, and did much volunteer work over the 20-plus years they were members at St. Francis.
A new job opportunity led Marion and her husband to Stillwater, Oklahoma, in 1981 where they continued to enjoy a vibrant life filled with family, newfound friendships, and a beautiful faith community. Following the death of her husband, Marion remained in Stillwater and became a founding member of a new church planted by her two younger sons. Solid Rock Church opened its doors in April of 1988 and remains a spiritual pillar in the Stillwater community. Marion worked with her family in the church in various areas, most notably as a vocalist on the worship team up until a year before her passing.
Marion is survived by her six children: Michael (Elaine) Yankunas, Waunakee; Jane (Michael) Allison, Lakeville, MN; Kay (Neil) Smith, Valparaiso, IN; Mary (Tom) Thomas, Daniel (Ann) Yankunas, and John (Pam) Yankunas, all from Stillwater, OK; 10 grandchildren: Eric Allison, Brandon Bertram, Luke Allison, Brian Yankunas, Lauren Moore, Aubrie Davis, Jordan Smith, Daniel Thomas, Austin Yankunas, and Brianna Yankunas; 10 great-grandchildren, many sons and daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beautiful church family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Erich and Theresa Lohmann; her husband, Stan Yankunas; and her sister and five brothers.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Marion's life on Thursday, May 5, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at Solid Rock Church, 2917 E. Sixth St., Stillwater, OK 74074.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Solid Rock Church, Stillwater, Oklahoma.