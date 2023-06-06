Marion C. Frenz, 96
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 5:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 10729 W. Freistadt Road in Mequon for Marion C. Frenz of Cedarburg who passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from natural causes at the age of 96 years old. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 2:00pm to 4:45pm. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church - Freistadt in Mequon appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Marion was born at home in Mequon on August 14, 1926, the daughter of the late Frank and Clara (nee Radue) Klug. Marion was one of 9 children. She married Armin A. Frenz on June 14, 1947 at Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a lifelong member. They were blessed with 3 daughters. She was hard working and fun loving. Marion loved getting together with her family and friends. Marion and Armin were instrumental in opening Frenz Garden Center in Mequon in 1958. She enjoyed helping the customers with her vast experience and knowledge of plants.
Marion is survived by her daughters, Elaine (Dave Smith) Frenz of Random Lake, Nathalie (the late Mike) McCoy of Kewaskum and Emily (Jim) Gehrke of Mequon, dear friends, Dave and Sandy Rivers, 7 grandchildren; Lisa (Craig) Welch, Kristin Eischen, Aimee (Matt) Jochmann, Jason (Stacy) Gehrke, Jeremy (Jocelyn) Gehrke, Angela (Joel) Gartman and Abby (Jason) Loomis, 14 great-grandchildren; Tela, Gretchen, Kenzie Gehrke, Jaedyn Bohdan, Savannah Gartman, Emma and Annabel Gehrke, Jackson, Emily, Conrad Loomis, Alison (Josh) Derus, Julia (Sam) Lindsay and Jacob Eischen, great-great granddaughter Rose Lindsay, step grandchildren; Mike (Clare) McCoy, Jr, Colleen (Steve Deutsch) McCoy, Dennis (Betsey) McCoy and Dan McCoy, 19 step great-grandchildren, 9 step great-great grandchildren, sisters-in-law; Evelyn Klug and Dorothy Frenz, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Armin, her parents, 3 brothers and 5 sisters.