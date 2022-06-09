Mark Sdun, 69
Mark Sdun, 69, of Random Lake, passed away on June 6, 2022, at Aurora Memorial Medical Center in Sheboygan after complications from surgery.
Mark was born on January 10, 1953, to Heinz & Elaine (Mcginnis) Sdun. He was a 1971 graduate of Custer High School. On June 15, 1974, he married the love of his life, Terry Hanke, in Milwaukee. In 1991, they moved to Grafton where they raised their children prior to moving to Random Lake in 2007. Together they shared over 47 years of marriage filled with adventures and great joy. Mark worked as a welder for over 34 years with A.O. Smith. After his retirement, he went back and worked as a custodian at Cedar Grove–Belgium Middle School. Mark was known for his love for Christmas; affectionately known as “Mr. Christmas,” he took joy in the holiday season — a fitting reflection of his generous and hospitable spirit. He and his wife also loved to travel together — whether it was out of the country or a short road trip, he was always willing to try a new place and enjoy being away. He enjoyed music, going to concerts, and above all, cherishing time with his family.
Mark is survived by his loving wife, Terry Sdun; children, Holly (Jeffrey) Ternes, Jason (Tanya) Sdun; three grandchildren, Elaina Ternes, Mya Ternes, Erik Ternes; sisters-in-law, Charlene (So) Nugyen, Laurie (Robert) Hees, Victoria Hanke, Mary Hanke, Julie Hanke; a brother- in-law, Brian Hanke. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Heinz and Elaine Sdun; brother, Jeffrey Sdun; brothers-in-law, Scott Hanke, Todd Hanke, James Hanke; and parents-in-law, Ralph and Corrine Hanke.
A funeral service to honor Mark’s life will take place at St. John’s UCC in Random Lake on Sunday, June 12, at 4:30 p.m. with the Rev. Bridget Hill officiating. A viewing will take place from 1:30 until the time of service.
A livestream of the service can be viewed by visiting Mark’s obituary page on www.wenigfh.com.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name. The Wenig Funeral Homes of Oostburg, 920-564-2771, is serving the family.