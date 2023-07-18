Marlene A. Morgan, 66
Marlene Morgan, of Port Washington, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. She was 66 years old.
Marlene was born on June 26, 1957, daughter of John Sr. and Marie (Jacoby) Oberst. On June 10, 1978, she married Terence “Terry” Morgan. Together they raised three children in Port Washington. Marlene devoted 44 years of dedicated service to promoting Portal, Inc. of Grafton by spearheading numerous fund-raising events over the years, including the Fish Day Portal Run/Walk.
Marlene is survived by her husband Terry, three children: Scott (Carmen), Shawn (Megan) and Melissa (Eric) Kultgen, and five loving grandchildren: Jameson, Macie, Jackson, Evelyn, and Emily. She is further survived by her brother John “Jack” Oberst, mother-in-law Agnes Morgan, brothers and sisters-in-law: Michele (Dave) Stricker, Tom (Debbie) Morgan, Jeff (Rose) Morgan, Kevin (Judy) Morgan, Mary Kay (Steve) Baumann, Jane (Mark) Matheny, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Marie, her brother Robert (the late Carol) Oberst, father-in-law Lloyd Morgan, brother-in-law Daniel Morgan and her nephew Timothy (the late Cheri) Oberst, and two nieces Janeen and Michelle Oberst.
A visitation for friends and family will take place on Friday July 21st from 4-6 PM at St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia, followed by a service celebrating Marlene’s life at 6 PM. Pastor Marshal Frisque will preside over the service.
She will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Port Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.