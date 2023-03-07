Marlene S. Kraemer, 86
Marlene S. Kraemer, formerly of Grafton, Wisconsin, passed away on March 1, 2023, at the Hospice House, in North Carolina, at the age of 86 years.
Marlene was born on February 14, 1937, the daughter of the late Arnold Kaul and the late Gertrude (nee Wulff) Kaul. She attended St. Paul Lutheran Church and School, and later graduated from Grafton High School.
Marlene was united in marriage to Edward Kraemer on August 27, 1960, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Grafton. Together their marriage was blessed with two children, Edward Jr. and Christine.
Marlene was a longtime active member at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and playing sheepshead with her family and many friends. Marlene relocated to Indian Hills, North Carolina, in October of 2019, in order for her to be closer to her daughter, Christine. She will be missed by the many people who she touched throughout her life.
Marlene is survived by her loving children, Edward Kraemer Jr. and Christine (Kenneth) Oakley, grandchildren, Deann and Noelle Oakley, brother, Arnold “Huns” Kaul, and sister-in-law, Arline Kaul. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold & Gertrude Kaul, husband, Edward Kraemer Sr., and siblings: Ilma Kraatz, Betty Errard, Eleanore Maul, Frederick “Fritz” Kaul, Robert Kaul, and Annette Wirth.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, 1:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, (701 Washington St.), Grafton. Marlene will be in state on Thursday, at the church, from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM. Marlene will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, in Grafton. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or to Brookdale Union Park Assisted Living 1316 Patterson St. Monroe, NC 28112.
