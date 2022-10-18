Marlys M. Samse, 87
Marlys M. Samse (nee Buehler), age 87, was called into the loving arms of Jesus as well as loving family on October 15, 2022. Marlys was preceded by her parents Jacob & Florence Buehler.
Marlys is survived in death by her loving husband Gene Samse. Marlys and Gene were blessed with 66 years of marriage.
The couple was blessed with three children: Sue (the late Peter) Peerenboom, Robert (Angela), and Mark (Sandy). Marlys is further survived by her five grandchildren, Jessica & Derek Peerenboom, Jack Samse, Abby & Olivia Samse, as well as one great grandson Peter Peerenboom Jr.
Marlys grew up in Sheboygan Falls on her parents’ farm. The family were active in their church and Marlys sang in the choir. Marlys was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School.
Marlys was a medical technologist in Sheboygan, until devoting her life to raising her children.
Marlys & Gene were members of the United Methodist Church in Cedarburg, where she sang in the church choir for many years. Marlys enjoyed gardening, making stained glass, creating Christmas ornaments, wreaths, cross stitching, she enjoyed Christian music and gospel music, movies, musicals, reading, as well as spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Our family gives special thanks to St. Croix Hospice as well as Hamilton House for their care as well as compassion for Marlys.
A private Family celebration of life will be held on Wednesday. Eernisse Funeral Home is serving the family.