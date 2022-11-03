Mary Beth P. Weber, 57
Mary Beth P. Weber (Houpt) of Grafton went home to her Heavenly Father after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the age of 57. She was born to Wayne and Joan (Puerling) Houpt on November 15, 1964. Mary Beth married Jeff Weber on September 20, 1986, and together they had three children.
Mary Beth graduated from Grafton High School in 1983 where she was involved in activities at school and still maintains those friendships. Mary provided child care in her home for many years while putting herself through nursing school. After graduating nursing school, she was a longtime employee of St. Mary’s Ozaukee nursing staff. Mary Beth was an active supporter of Special Olympics and Circle of Friends. She loved camping with her family, roller skating, baking, traveling and annual trips with her mom and sisters. Above all, Mary Beth’s passion rested with her children and all their many activities.
Mary Beth will remain in the hearts of her husband, Jeff; her children, Corey Weber, Andrea (Jeremy) Cagle, Ryan Weber; and her “furry” grandchildren: Chloe, Shiloh, Marlo, and Levi; mother, Joan Houpt; siblings Sandy (Jeff) Rath, Nancy Houpt, and Joe (Kathryn) Houpt; sisters-in-law Sandy Weber, Carrie Meschke, Kelly (John) Gartz, and Jackie (Chuck) Busalacchi. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, 17 nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Houpt; brother Scott Houpt; parents-in-law, Ralph (Karen) Weber; and sister-in-law Jodi Grunewald.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St. Grafton, WI 53024. The family will receive visitors at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012, on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again at St. Joseph Church on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10:00-10:50 a.m.
Mary Beth’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to her ER and PACU nurse family at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Ozaukee, family and friends that provided meals for the family, and Jane Norman and Laurie Wade for the extra time they spent with Mary Beth.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Wisconsin Special Olympics and the Ozaukee Humane Society in Mary Beth’s memory.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.