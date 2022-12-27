Mary Houghton, 88
Mary Beth Houghton, age 88, of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Mary Beth is survived by her children, Douglas, William (Pam) and Peggy (David) Houghton; granddaughter, Neko; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert (Bob); her brother, Frederick; and her sister, Mildred.
Mary Beth was born to LaVerne and Clara Knobloch in 1934 in Milwaukee and grew up there, attending Green Bay Avenue school and graduating from Rufus King High School in 1952.
She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1956 with a degree in education. She married Robert in August, 1956, and taught school in Grafton for two and a half years before becoming a full-time mother and homemaker. She was a member of Cedarburg Community United Methodist Church for more than 60 years and sang in the church choir for many years. An avid reader and seeker of information, she also greatly enjoyed socializing and making new friends. In her later years she enjoyed playing cards and dominos at the Cedarburg Senior Center.
A memorial service will be held at Cedarburg Community United Methodist Church (W68N563 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg, WI) on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Lourdes Magalhaes presiding.
Visitation will be at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorials to Cedarburg Community United Methodist Church are appreciated.
A special thank you to Holly and Tony Morton, Horizon’s - Family Hospice, Ozaukee Interfaith, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Ozaukee County and the Cedarburg Senior Center.